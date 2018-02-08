Police: Suspect identified, sought in Hillside Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a 23-year-old man last month in Richmond’s Hillside Court public housing complex is being sought by police.

Tyvon M. Williams is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was described by police as a black male, 6’4″, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Ave. just after 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Shortly thereafter, police say they found another man dead at the scene.

The deceased man has been identified as 23-year-old Javon I Patron.

Anyone with information about this or any crime occurring in the metro Richmond area should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.