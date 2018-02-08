Large police presence on scene of shooting in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence has descended upon a Henrico County neighborhood after a man was reportedly shot.

Police received a call in reference to the shooting at around 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Westcliffe Avenue and Pilots Lane in Henrico’s east end. They arrived and found one male victim who had been shot. He was transported to VCU Medical Center, although the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not released any information, including suspect information, at this time.

