Kindergarten registration begins in Culpeper next month

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Preschool and kindergarten registration begins in March for Culpeper County Schools.

A child must turn five years old on or before Sept. 30, 2018, to be eligible to start school in Fall 2018. To register, parents should bring the child who will attend kindergarten, the child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization record, custody papers, if applicable, and proof of residency.

Parents may also complete the preschool application paperwork at their student’s school on Kindergarten Registration day. Preschool children do not have to be present to complete preschool applications as a separate appointment will be made for testing. Children who turn four on or before September 30, 2018, and meet Title I or VPI income requirements are eligible to attend preschool.

For registration dates and times, click here.

