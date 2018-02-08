How you can give input on where RVA Bike Share should place more stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bike Walk RVA is giving the community a chance to give their input on where RVA Bike Share should place the additional stations across the city.

RVA Bike Share, a bike transit system that allows customers to check bikes out from automated stations for short trips, launched last summer with 16 stations and 220 bikes.

The City of Richmond and RVA Bike Share are now looking for locations to place the additional stations for Phase II

To help with the decision process, Bike Walk RVA created a survey on their website for people to voice their opinion on potential locations to ensure that the City and RVA Bike Share understand what the community would want.

The City Department of Public Works requires consideration of a number of factors before a location is chosen.

Those requirements can be found here, in addition to the survey, which will be open until Feb. 28.

