Henrico man gets 8 years for receiving images of child sex abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for receiving images of child sexual abuse.

According to court records, 37-year-old Charles Tiffit Ellis, Jr. responded to an ad placed on Craigslist by an undercover officer, which read in part, “Looking to meet other taboo Dads/moms to chat n more….”

Ellis communicated with the undercover via ‘Kik’ messenger app and, after confirming that they were on the same page regarding the term “taboo,” Ellis sent the undercover officer links to his Dropbox account for several child pornography videos involving prepubescent children. Ellis also sent the undercover a video of someone Ellis claimed was a 14-year-old girl he met online and filmed performing oral sex on him. A search warrant on Ellis’ home yielded corroborating evidence on his phone.

