Henrico County turns to community for help with unpaid school lunch balances

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Every year, school districts across the state are faced with hundreds of unpaid school lunch balances at the end of the school year.

“It is a growing problem,” Peggy Gordon, director of nutrition services for Henrico County, said. “We are seeing more of it every year.”

Gordon says not every family can get free or reduced lunch, which is what typically leads to students having high unpaid balances.

“There are families out there and a lot of families in Henrico County that may come close to qualifying for a free or reduced meal but don’t,” Gordon added.

It leaves schools in a tough spot. While the unpaid balances present budget problems. Gordon says it can have a huge impact on kids when they don’t get a good lunch.

“If a child is hungry, they can’t learn,” Gordon said. “The teacher sometimes has to spend a lot of time on classroom management because a child simply is hungry and you don’t get that time back.”

It’s why Henrico schools have teamed up with the Henrico Education Foundation, which came up with a way to connect donors who can help pay off those balances.

“This is a great way to help those families that are struggling in need,” said Mike Taylor with the foundation.

Taylor says people may not realize how big the problem really is.

“About 1,200 kids were impacted last year through this,” he explained.

Taylor says having those balances paid off gives students and their families the ability to focus on what’s important.

“It gives families a peace of mind; it gives those kids a peace of mind too. We don’t want anybody to be hungry. This is a way to make sure that every student’s ready to go, ready to learn each day.”

If you would like to help, you can send a check to the Foundation at:

Henrico Education Foundation

P.O. Box 38488

Henrico, Virginia 23231

You can also visit this website to donate.

