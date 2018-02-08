Authorities responding to train accident involving pedestrian in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Police and CSX officials are investigating an accident involving a train and a pedestrian in Williamsburg.

Police say the accident near Penniman Road and the 700 block of York Street (Route 60) was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to Major Greg Riley with Williamsburg Police, a CSX coal train hit a male pedestrian, who was found lying on the track.

The injured man was transported to Riverside Doctors Hospital initially, but was scheduled to be moved to MCV hospital at VCU for further treatment, Riley said.

Officials with the railroad company, CSX, said the two-locomotive train was heading from Newport News to Richmond, and the company “it extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event.”

Both police and officials with CSX are working together to investigate the incident.

