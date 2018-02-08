‘Ashanti Alert’ bill making its way through the Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A bill created in honor of Ashanti Billie is making its way through the General Assembly.

The legislation called the “Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program,” or the “Ashanti Alert,” is expected to go before the appropriations committee Thursday morning.

Delegate Jerrauld “Jay” Jones, who represents Norfolk, drafted the legislation. Jones says House Bill 260 would establish a system to alert the public about kidnapped adults in the state.

Through push alerts on mobile devices and billboards, the public will be notified about missing adults who are too old for an Amber Alert, but too young for a Silver Alert.

The bill is expected to cost the state $50,000, but that money would allow the Virginia State Police to update their computer systems to support the program.

Police say Eric Brown abducted Billie from Joint Expeditiary Base Little Creek-Fort Story last fall. Investigators found her body in Chartlotte, North Carolina weeks later. Brown’s case is still making its way through the court system.

A judge ordered him to go through a mental health evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. His evaluation is expected to be delivered to the court next month.

