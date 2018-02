RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Goldblum was spotted in Richmond Wednesday night

The popular actor dined by Buz and Ned’s on N. Boulevard in Scott’s Addition to enjoy some barbecue and cornbread.

“Thank you Mr. Goldblum for letting us feed you Richmond’s best barbecue,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We hope you enjoy visiting our lovely city.”

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.