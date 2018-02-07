West Virginia bill would make it illegal for hunters to waste game

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVNS) — Lawmakers in Charleston have introduced a bill that would make it illegal for hunters to waste their kill by leaving behind the carcass and just taking the animal’s parts– such as the head, claws and/or feathers.

The bill was voted on by the House of Delegates on Monday and passed 56-39. The bill was introduced to the Senate on Tuesday.

If made into law, hunter’s who are found guilty would have to pay a fine of $500 to $2,500 and/or spend 10 to 100 days in jail. Their hunting and fishing license would also be suspended for five years.

Read HB 2662 here.

