VMFA hosts city leaders for African American Read-In

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) On Thursday, February 22, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates Black History Month with the 28th annual National African American Read-In. Leaders from the community will read aloud African and African American literature related to works in the permanent collection. Guests include: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Herring, podcaster and entrepreneur Kelli Lemon, and students from Armstrong High School.

The VMFA Library will also be open on this night for extended hours with works from the archives relating to the artist Chester Higgins and P.H. Polk, whose work is currently on view in the exhibition, Like a Study in Black History: P. H. Polk, Chester Higgins and The Black Photographers Annual, Volume 2.

This year the Read-In dedicates its first hour, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., to children and families, who are invited to enjoy an hour of artwork, gallery activities and children’s stories by African and African American artists and authors (intended audience 2 1/2–8 years of age). Content from 5 to 7 p.m. is geared to more mature audiences.

Sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English, and endorsed by the International Literacy Association, the goal of the African-American Read-In is to document readers making a celebration of African American literacy.

See the museum’s complete list of Black History Month celebrations at vmfa.museum

