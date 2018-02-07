Virginia State Police dedicate aviation hangar to fallen Lt. Jay Cullen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State police renamed their Chesterfield Aviation Base at Chesterfield County Aiport in honor of fallen Lt. Jay Cullen III.

A ceremony was held Wednesday to honor and remember Lt. Cullen, who died last August in a helicopter crash in Albemarle County while responding to the unrest in Charlottesville. Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates was also killed during the crash.

Cullen, of Midlothian, was the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit commander. He had been with the unit since 1999 and serving out of the Chesterfield Aviation Base since 2005 after being promoted to sergeant.

Kirk Nawrotzki attended Wednesday’s ceremony. Watch his report above for complete coverage.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.