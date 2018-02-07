UVA and Virginia Tech Continue Conference Play

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team welcomes North Carolina State to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night, Feb. 7. Tip is at 9 p.m. Virginia Tech is 15-40 all-time against the Wolfpack, in a series that began in 1915. Tech is 8-12 in home games against NC State and 4-5 in Cassell Coliseum. NCSU won last year’s game in Raleigh, but Tech won the last game in Cassell Coliseum, 73-68, in overtime in 2016. Tech is 1-2 against NC State under Buzz Williams.

No. 2 Virginia (22-1, 11-0 ACC) travels to Florida State (17-6, 6-5 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Tipoff at the Donald L. Tucker Center (12,100) is set for 7 p.m.• Virginia is first in the ACC at 11-0 and Florida State is tied for seventh at 6-5.

UVA’s 14-game winning streak is its longest since winning 19 straight to start the 2014-15 season.

The 14-game winning streak is currently the fourth longest in NCAA Division I.

Virginia is 11-0 in the ACC for the first time since starting 12-0 in 1980-81.

UVA’s 22-1 record is its best record since starting 28-1 in 2014-15.

As of Feb. 5, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.3 ppg), turnovers per game (9.2) and winning percentage (95.7%), second in fouls per game (13.7), third in field goal percentage defense (37.4%), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage defense (29.2%), seventh in turnover margin (5.0) and scoring margin (16.4), 12th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.51) and 24th in free throw percentage (76.8%).

The following was provided by the Virginia Tech and UVA Men’s Basketball sports information department.