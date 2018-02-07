Two men injured in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating after two men were shot in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court late Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police say they received a call for a shooting in the 2300 block of Bethel Street shortly after 10:30 a.m. Arriving officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.