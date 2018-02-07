Starman’s journey creates online frenzy after SpaceX launch

SOMEWHERE IN OUTER SPACE (WFLA) — 2018 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years for the modern space race.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is leading the charge with the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy towards the orbit of Mars, which is 140 million miles away.

But the rocket isn’t alone on its journey. A human dummy nicknamed the Starman is along for the ride and folks online just can’t get enough.

In this stunning time-lapse video, you can see SpaceX’s ‘Starman’ floating into orbit after the Falcon Heavy test launch.

Twitter users are loving Starman’s travels. Some have edited the video speed and others are having some fun with it.

People are even talking about what aliens must think when they see Starman flying by.

When Alien visitors find a scorched and barren Earth torn apart and wasted by petty nationalism, greed and religious dogma, the Starman in his Tesla with a copy of The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy in the glove box will be the only clue mankind had a sense of hope and humour. — Dirk Maggs (@DirkMaggs) February 7, 2018

he dummy could be floating in space for a billion years, according to SpaceX.

Analysts say they believe the Tesla owner’s aerospace company could change the landscape of the space industry.

You can watch the Starman’s trip live at any time. Click here to view.

