Southwest plane skids off taxiway at BWI Airport; no injuries

BALTIMORE, Md. (WRIC) — A Southwest Airlines airplane slid sideways on the taxiway during takeoff at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) on Wednesday.

BWI officials say Flight 906 from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, was preparing for departure when it turned and stopped near the taxiway pavement edge.

There were no reports of injuries.

The plane is not moving at this time and has remained on the taxiway pavement, according to WJLA.

Passengers aboard the aircraft were removed and transported to the airport terminal.

The cause of the incident is unknown.

The FAA released a statement Wednesday on the incident that reads:

Southwest Airlines 906, a Boeing 737, slid sideways on Taxiway PAPA while preparing for departure at Baltimore-Washington International Airport today at 10 a.m. The aircraft remained on the taxiway and will be towed to the gate. The passengers are being deplaned and bussed to the terminal. Contact the airline for passenger information. The FAA will investigate.

