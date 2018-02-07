Richmond’s Classic Amphitheater renamed to Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Classic Amphitheater has a new name.

Richmond Raceway and Virginia Credit Union agreed to a multi-year naming rights agreement for the outdoor venue.

The iconic 6,000 seat amphitheater will now be called Virginia Credit Union LIVE! with a new brand identity.

“With Virginia Credit Union, we are uniting to build the bright future of the venue for new memories to be made with iconic musicians performing at one of the best outdoor concert experiences in the region,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Virginia Credit Union LIVE! will continue the historic legacy of music and entertainment at Richmond Raceway.”

Grammy award winning Portugal. The Man will be the venue’s first concert of the year on Thursday, Sept. 20.

