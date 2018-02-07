Petersburg Police looking for missing man

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – A 70-year-old Petersburg man is missing, and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.

According to Petersburg Police, Clifford S. Bonney is missing from the 1700 block of South Sycamore Street. He is believed to be driving a white 2017 Honda Pilot, license plate “45CB.” Police said Bonney has had recent health issues and may require medical attention.

Anyone who sees Bonney should call police at 804-861-1212.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.