Permanent home for exotic birds rescued from Louisa hoarding case

Related Coverage Birds rescued from Louisa hoarding case find permanent home

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Matt Smith opens the doors to one of the aviaries at Project Perry. The birds inside make their way to their outdoor space for a day in the sun.

Seeing them fly freely is a joy for Smith, the founder and executive director of this sanctuary for exotic birds.

“They would bite you when you tried to handle them,” he says about his early days interacting with them. “I don’t believe they had any level of handling by anybody in their lives.”

The parakeets and cockatiels Smith points out were found with about 500 other animals on a 40-acre farm on West Old Mountain Road in late November.

Louisa County investigators called the scene one of the “most disturbing” they have ever worked.

In December, Clara Collier was convicted of five counts of animal cruelty in the case. She was sentenced to 500 hours of community service, ordered to get a mental health evaluation and is banned from owning animals, with the exception of two birds.

“Unkept waste buildup was a big issue,” Smith describes the conditions the exotic birds lived in. “To put it in perspective, we have 215 exotic birds here on the property over about a 15,000 square foot space in these aviaries and we have a staff of four.”

After they were quarantined and received specialized treatment from a Northern Virginia veterinarian, Project Perry gave 20 of the birds a permanent home.

“Cleaner cages, cleaner environments, cleaner water, food, better food,” he says what the sanctuary will provide them for the rest of their lives.

Three eggs removed from the farm hatched about two months ago. The baby parakeets are living in a space inside before potentially moving into an aviary.

Smith says all the rescued parakeets and cockatiels are now able to reach their full potential.

“They can fly like birds and have bird companionship with each other because that’s what a lot of them really want.”

Project Perry has sponsorships available for the rescued birds.

The public is also invited to see how they are doing at the sanctuary’s open house on May 5.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.