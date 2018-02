RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — National Signing Day is always a special day for high school athletes and their parents. A culmination of hard-work, sacrifice, commitment and aspirations. Across our area, schools are holding signing day ceremonies for their student athletes who will continue their careers at the collegiate level. We will continue to update this page with pictures of signing day festivities as we receive them.

National Signing Day 2018 in Central Va. Six student athletes from Varina High School sign their national letters of intent to play collegiate athletics on National Signing Day 2018 in Richmond, Va. on February 7th, 2018 (Photo courtesy of Varina High School) Monacan High School celebrates six seniors on the varsity football team on National Signing Day. Syour Fludd, Korey Bridy, Izayah Reeves and Marteise Phipps will head to VMI | Colin Campbell will attend Charleston | Luke Walls goes to Concord (Photo courtesy of Monacan HS football head coach Jim Henderson) Marlin Osborne, Jr. of Armstrong High School looking sharp for his National Signing Day festivities as he gets ready to move up to Ashland and join Randolph-Macon football. (Photo courtesy of Marlin Osborne, Jr.)