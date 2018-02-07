Mom storms off after son reveals he’s committing to Florida

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/WCMH) – Pensacola’s Jacob Copeland will likely never forget his National Signing Day experience.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats. He put on a Florida hat instead, committing to the Gators.
His mom wasn’t a fan of the decision. She was decked out in an Alabama sweater and a Tennessee hat. After her son committed to Florida, she got up and stormed off.
His mother later returned and gave him a hug.
Copeland later tweeted that he thought what she did was hilarious.
