Mom storms off after son reveals he’s committing to Florida

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG/WCMH) – Pensacola’s Jacob Copeland will likely never forget his National Signing Day experience.

The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats. He put on a Florida hat instead, committing to the Gators.

His mom wasn’t a fan of the decision. She was decked out in an Alabama sweater and a Tennessee hat. After her son committed to Florida, she got up and stormed off.

His mother later returned and gave him a hug.

Copeland later tweeted that he thought what she did was hilarious.

What my mama did today was hilarious 😂 if you knew her personally that’s her job. PUT ON A SHOW! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 7, 2018

