Man jailed after 13 dogs seized from home during suspected dog-fighting probe

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New details have emerged following the Richmond Animal Care and Control’s seizure of 13 dogs that led to one man’s arrest.

The animals were siezed during a suspected dog-fighting probe, although neither RACC or police would confirm or deny that development.

Richmond Police told 8News on Wednesday that officers assisted RACC while executing the search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue outside of the city’s Manchester neighborhood. During their investigation, 13 dogs, two firearms and marijuana were discovered.

Carlton Hardy, 51, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hardy was also arraigned this week on a malicious wounding charge, stemming from an incident in June of 2016.

The 13 dogs seized are being processed as evidence with additional charges pending. The dogs are now in the care of RACC.

RACC posted on social media that it needs help making room for the seized animals.

“RACC will not euthanize for space and are most in need of homes with no other animals.” the shelter posted on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.