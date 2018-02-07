Man arrested for stealing vehicle, other larcenies in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a stolen vehicle case.

Trevor J. Watson, 26, of Mechanicsville, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny.

On the morning of Feb. 7, deputies observed a man in the Battlefield Green subdivision. Deputies set up surveillance and observed the man in a vehicle leaving the neighborhood. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Trevor Watson.

After further investigation, it was later determined that Watson had stolen the vehicle he was driving and was found in possession of stolen property from vehicles within the neighborhood.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage everyone to lock your vehicle(s) and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended. The Sheriff’s Office also requests that if suspicious activity is observed, please contact the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately. This is a crime of opportunity.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

