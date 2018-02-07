Man arrested, charged with killing brother after dispute in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man accused of killing his brother in the area of Holly Drive following an argument.

On Tuesday, just before 9 p.m., police responded to the area of Holly Drive after the Roanoke Police Department notified the Stafford Sheriff’s Office that they had a subject in custody who had admitted to shooting and killing his brother in Stafford.

An investigation revealed that a dispute occurred between the suspect, William Jackson Veronee, 21, of Aiken, South Carolina, and the victim, Christopher Andrew Veronee, 33, of Stafford.

Detectives believe the suspect shot and killed his brother on Monday afternoon and stole his car afterward.

The car later broke down, police added, before being recovered by Roanoke Police.

Deputies were notified of a “suspicious subject’ at a cold weather shelter sometime later. It was there that suspect was taken into custody by Roanoke Police.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly thereafter. The body of the shooting victim was located at his home on Holly Drive.

Veronee has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Roanoke City Jail. Police did not release any bail information.

The investigation is ongoing.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.