HCPS superintendent Kinlaw reflects on tenure after announcing retirement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Superintendent for Henrico County public schools, Dr. Patrick C. Kinlaw, reflected on his tenure one day after announcing his impending retirement at the end of the school year.

Speaking to 8News, Kinlaw said the journey has been a highlight.

“A highlight for me and all of us each year is when I’m standing on the stage at the Siegel Center and shaking graduates’ hands that go across the stage,” he said. “I’m shaking the hand of every success story in the school division.”

Kinlaw has served in a variety of Henrico County Public Schools leadership positions since 1997. He was named superintendent in January 2014.

Prior to joining Henrico Schools, Kinlaw spent 12 years with Wake County Public Schools in North Carolina. He also spent time early in his career at Longwood University and at East Carolina University, his alma mater.

Kinlaw plans to retire in June.

