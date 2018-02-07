Former Henrico teacher pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico County teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of ‘indecent act with a minor.’

Benjamin Clark Brittain, 28, was arrested last April on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor after a juvenile victim reported to police that she received ‘inappropriate communications’ from Brittain.

Brittain was a psychology and social studies teacher at Deep Run High School. He was employed with the school system from August 2013 through June 2016.

His sentencing is set for May 23.

