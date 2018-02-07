FeedMore prepares for annual Zest Fest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FeedMore’s annual gala helping to tackle hunger in the region is taking place later this month.

Zest Fest 2018 is happening Saturday, February 24 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

“Zest Fest is something we look forward to every year, and this year we have something very special to celebrate – the golden anniversary of our Meals on Wheels,” says Doug Pick, Chief Executive Officer at FeedMore. “Since 1967, our Meals on Wheels has delivered nourishment and peace of mind to our senior and homebound neighbors. We look forward to honoring the amazing accomplishments of this program and the difference our incredible community has made in the fight against hunger, together.”

This year Zest Fest guests will savor small plates from the following Richmond chefs and restauranteurs:

–Sara Ayyash, The Jefferson Hotel

–Tammy Brawley, The Green Kitchen

–Ivan Coleman, Hilton Richmond Downtown

–Antjuan Fisher, FeedMore’s Community Kitchen

–J. Frank, The Lewis Family

–Danielle Goodreau, A Sharper Palate

–Velma Johnson, Mama J’s Kitchen

–Kevin Ramkissoon, ARAMARK

–Tony Sappal, India K’Raja

–Christine Wansleben, Mise En Place

–Daniel Welsch, The Gaytering Company

–Zach Wingold, Casa del Barco

Guests will also have a chance to win prizes and bid on auction items while enjoying local craft beers and vintage blends. All proceeds benefit neighbors across Central Virginia who struggle with hunger.

Live music will be provided by The Blue Tips Rhythm Revue Band.

Zest Fest 2017 provided more than 681,000 healthy meals to children, families and seniors across Central Virginia who face hunger.

Follow this link to purchase tickets and for more information.

8News is a sponsor of Zest Fest 2018.

