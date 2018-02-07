Driver killed exiting driveway in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. in the 12900 block of Spring Run Road. According to police, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was entering the road from a driveway when it was struck by a 2006 Ford Focus that was traveling south on Spring Run Road.

The driver of the Tahoe, who has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Bowers, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus, who remained on scene, was not injured.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

