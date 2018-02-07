Colonial Williamsburg commemorates Black History Month with special programming

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Williamsburg is the world’s largest living history museum and recreates the city in the late 18th century. At that time, nearly half of the population was African American, most enslaved.

Seeing that February is Black History Month, Colonial Williamsburg is commemorating it with special programming throughout the month that builds upon what is normally offered throughout the year.

Special programs highlight what their lives were like at the time. At their iconic sites, like the Capitol and Governor’s Palace, there is special programming focused on the African-American contributions to the new nation, along with other interpretive and dramatic programs.

At the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, guests can see a remarkable exhibit on African-American quilts before it closes this spring, plus tours and programs on the work of African-American artists on display.

