RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the day of the unveiling of the list, the trio formally signed with the colleges they will attend (and play for) next year. Collins (North Carolina), Davis (Pittsburgh) and Grimes (Navy) joined teammates Daric Cotman (UVa-Wise), Deontre Logan (West Virginia Wesleyan), Marco Ortiz (Florida) and Antonio Ortiz (TCU) on the big signing stage

Advertisement