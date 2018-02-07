Another state removing guardrails blamed for deaths

Related Coverage Guardrails that line Virginia roads blamed for multiple deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced it plans to remove Lindsay X-Lite guardrails and end terminals from its roadways.

These are the same guardrails an 8News investigation found to be linked to half a dozen deaths including one in Virginia.

The Lindsay guardrails are manufactured in Nebraska. Nebraska transportation officials say there are only four in use in the state.

“Although Nebraska has no negative experiences with the X-Lite, there are enough questions around the nation regarding the in-service performance of the end treatment to cause NDOT to pause, take a step back and see what steps the manufacturer takes to resolve these outstanding questions and concerns.”

8News exposed three lawsuits have been filed against the manufacturer alleging the guardrails are slicing through cars. 8News also uncovered there are close to 500 of the guardrails on roads in the Commonwealth.

Over the next two years, VDOT says it will remove the guardrails but only on roads with speeds over 55 miles per hour.

In a statement, the manufacturer tells 8News, “Lindsay Transportation Solutions builds road safety equipment that reduces risks for drivers on America’s roads. Lindsay proactively offers a variety of training resources to help states and contractors with proper hardware installation and maintenance, such as road safety tours, a mobile app available in four languages, and onsite training. While X-LITE has successfully passed crash and safety tests in accordance with Federal standards, there is no road safety equipment that can prevent injury every time a driver fails to stay on the road. Lindsay continues to work collaboratively with road safety stakeholders on national initiatives to enhance safety on America’s roadways.”

