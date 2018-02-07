Another bar-arcade coming to Richmond this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Those who enjoy the Scott’s Addition bar-arcade, a combination of an arcade and bar, could soon be playing in downtown Richmond.

One of the owners of Southern Railway Taphouse told 8News they plan on placing a new bar-arcade on the second floor of the restaurant, along with another bar and dining area.

Future visitors should expect to see a mix of popular old-school arcade games, and Skee Ball and pinball machines.

The downtown bar-arcade is slated to open this fall, pending city approval.

Arcade bars have become a popular trend for those who want to take a trip back in time while enjoying a cold brew.

The Circuit Arcade Bar, located at 3121 W. Leigh Street in Scott’s Addition, opened this past fall. It was launched by Sweet Frog franchisee Robert Lupica.

