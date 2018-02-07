Mother, 2-month-old daughter missing in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old missing mother and her two-month-old daughter who were last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to the department, Kelsey Deluan Lewis, 20, and her daughter, Alana Greene, were last seen Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Clarksburg at a doctor’s appointment.

Lewis is described as a black woman, who stands 5’4″, about 160 pounds, with black curly hair and brown eyes. Lewis’ daughter is said to have black curly hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Lewis’ emotional and physical well-being and the welfare of her daughter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kelsey Lewis and Alana Greene is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24 hour line).

