1 in custody after 13 dogs, firearms seized from Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thirteen dogs were seized and a man was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant at a home in Richmond Tuesday.

Richmond Police told 8News that officers assisted RACC while executing the search warrant at a home in the 1800 block of Ingram Avenue outside of the city’s Manchester neighborhood. During their investigation, 13 dogs and several firearms were discovered.

Carlton Hardy, 51, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

RACC posted on social media that it needs help making room for the seized animals.

“RACC will not euthanize for space and are most in need of homes with no other animals.” the shelter posted on their Facebook page.

