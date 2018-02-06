Virginia attorney general opposes federal tips plan

CHICAGO (AP/WRIC) – Attorneys general in over a dozen states, including Virginia’s Mark Herring, oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.

The attorneys general filed comments in opposition with federal officials on Monday.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan called the proposal that rescinds a 2011 rule “outrageous” and likened it to wage theft.

The plan applies to employees paid the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour. In Illinois, about half a million workers could be affected.

“Richmond has got a lot of great restaurants and bars and a part of that experience is getting really good service like what we get around town,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. “Imagine having a situation where a boss could just come in and take the tips that you’ve worked so hard for away from you.”

Attorneys general in the following states and the District of Columbia oppose the plan: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, Vermont and Virginia.

