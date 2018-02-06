VCU to conduct emergency systems test Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) wants to make sure it is ready in the event of an emergency.

The school will test its communications and alerting systems at the Monroe Park and MCV campuses on Wednesday, February 7. It begins at noon.

Ten sirens will sound while VCU also sends out text messages, desktop alerts and other communication.

Like past tests, the sirens will sound a speedy up-and-down wail for three minutes. Then, after a one-minute pause, the sirens will sound a steady wail for one-minute to signal “all clear” and conclude the test.

