KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash in King and Queen County overnight.

VSP told 8News the driver crashed on Owens Mill Road just after midnight.

No other details were immediately available as the crash remains under investigation.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.