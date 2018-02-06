RRHA reaches nearly $1 million settlement with tenants for utility charges

RICHMOND. Va. (WRIC) — Public housing tenants have reached a nearly $1 million settlement with the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

The lawsuit claims the RRHA overcharged residents for utilities.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in February of 2017, claims the RRHA failed to properly set, implement, and charge utility allowances, resulting in excessive charges to current and former tenants from November 2012 through October 2016.

The proposed settlement agreement would distribute $951,835.45 to current and former tenants with an additional $79, 590.23

“As tenants, we work hard to try to pay our bills, but our utility bills were too high. This settlement shows that when we band together to stand up for ourselves, we can make sure that everyone is treated fairly,” plaintiff Cenquetta Harris said.

The proposed settlement must first be approved by Federal District Court Judge John A. Gibney, Jr.

In addition to money, RRHA will set new higher utility allowances for at least 3 years.

The Authority will also develop new policies for elderly and disabled residents that may need additional electric usage.

RRHA is making changes to its billing statements to give tenants more information about utility charges.

RRHA staff will be trained on utility billing procedures and handling tenants requests.

“RRHA is glad to have reached an amicable result with the tenant plaintiffs in this case, which promotes RRHA’s goal of transparency and fairness while providing affordable housing to Richmond residents,” said RRHA interim CEO Orlando Artze. “It is important to note that RRHA did not benefit financially from the billing of utility charges to residents. In fact, the administrative requirements of the utility surcharge system and insufficient HUD subsidy result in RRHA’s provision of electric utility service to residents at a financial loss to the agency.”

“The settlement is the result of hard work by both parties, and we are very pleased that in addition to relief for past charges, our clients will be billed fairly and in compliance with HUD rules going forward,” said attorney for the plaintiff tenants Sylvia Jones.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.