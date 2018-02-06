Richmond Police seek leads in 18-year-old cold case murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police continue to investigate the homicide of a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death in Washington Park 18 years ago.

A neighborhood resident found Jamaal Tisdale’s body in an alley near the 700 block of Rex Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on April 6, 2000. Residents reported hearing several gunshots between the hours of 10 and 11 p.m.

Tisdale was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department is still seeking information related to the homicide of Jamaal D. Tisdale who was found dead in Washington Park about 18 years ago.

“The family of Jamaal Tisdale has been grieving his loss for nearly 18 years,” Detective W.E. Thompson said. “There are individuals in this community who know the individuals responsible and we ask they come forward to help with this investigation and bring closure to Mr. Tisdale’s family.”

Anyone who has information related to the homicide of Jamaal D. Tisdale is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

