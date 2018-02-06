Richmond police make arrest in January Mosby Court homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred last month in Mosby Court.

Authorities say 29-year-old Devrick R. Gail, of the 6200 block of Tweeter Branch Lane, was arrested Monday in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Davon R. Daniels, of Richmond. Gail was taken into custody by Henrico County Police. Additional charges are pending.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Coalter Street at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2. Arriving officers located Daniels suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

