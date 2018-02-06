Richmond named in top 10 places to visit in 2018

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond has garnered national attention by landing in Lonely Planet’s top 10 places to visit in America in 2018.

According to the article, travel experts sought out “underrated, rejuvenated and out-of-this-world spots” to visit in 2018. Richmond, Virginia comes in at seventh on Lonely’ Planet’s list.

River City has flipped from humdrum to happening, but the ‘hey y’all’ hospitality remains. Scott’s Addition, once a gritty manufacturing district, thrums with microbreweries, cideries and buzzworthy restaurants, while the James River lures adventurers with whitewater rapids plus a new 52-mile bike trail along its banks.

Travel experts with Lonely Planet also made note of Richmond’s artistic highlights and rich history.

The American Civil War Museum – a recent consolidation of three separate Civil War sites – takes a multi-perspective look at Richmond’s role as the capital of the Confederacy. One constant? Patrick Henry demanding liberty or death at reenactments every Sunday in summer at St John’s Church.

