Richmond and VCU Clash Inside The Robins Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The following game notes are provided by the Richmond Spiders Men’s Basketball team:

After beating VCU 67-52 at the Siegel Center on January 17, the Spiders are seeking to sweep the season

series with VCU for the second time since the Rams joined the A-10. Richmond went 2-0 vs VCU in 2014-15,

including a double-OT win at the Robins Center on February 25. Richmond’s 15-point win over VCU earlier this season was tied for its third-largest in series history. The

Spiders held the Rams to their fewest points ever in an A-10 game (52). Jacob Gilyard’s 58 steals are the most by a freshman in program history and tied for the eighth most ever

by a Spider. Gilyard is averaging 2.64 steals per game, first among freshmen and sixth overall in Division-I. Gilyard had a career-high eight assists vs VCU earlier this year, more than the entire Rams team combined

(seven). Nick Sherod finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals vs George Mason. He’s the first A-10

player to reach those totals in a game in nearly 13 years, since Fordham’s Bryan Dunston had 34 points, 18

rebounds, and three steals against St. Bonaventure on February 26, 2005. Both Sherod and Grant Golden (10 points, 10 rebounds) registered double-doubles vs George Mason, the

first time a pair of Spiders had a double-double in the same game since January 13, 2010 (Justin Harper,

Darrius Garrett). Over his last three games, Sherod ranks fourth in the A-10 in scoring (23.3 points per game) and leads the

conference in rebounding (10.3 rebounds per game). The Spiders are 5-1 in their last six games following a 3-13 start to the season. Richmond is 6-4 in Atlantic 10 play following a 2-10 record during the non-conference portion of their

schedule. Richmond played the nation’s 19th-most difficult non-conference schedule, according to RPI. Overall, 77 percent of Richmond’s points have been scored by freshmen or sophomores. That’s the 15thhighest

rate of scoring from freshmen or sophomores of any team in Division I.

The Rams have won three of four following back-to back losses to Dayton and Richmond in mid-January, with their only loss coming to nationally-ranked Rhode Island in that span.

Senior Justin Tillman leads VCU at 18.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. The Spiders held him to 1 point and nine rebounds on January 17, snapping his streak of seven straight double-doubles. Senior Jonathan Williams is the A-10 leader in assists at 5.7 per game. He ranks fourth in the conference in assist-to-turnover at ratio (2.22), one spot behind UR’s Jacob Gilyard (2.30).