Police: 24-year-old killed in King and Queen County crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in King and Queen County on Monday.

The wreck occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at Owens Mill Road and Newtown Road. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on Route 619 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to spin and roll over onto its roof.

The driver, who has been identified as Daniel Richard Gary of Aylett, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Police continue to investigate what caused the crash.

