“Park Day” volunteers needed at Petersburg National Battlefield

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg National Battlefield needs volunteers for the Civil War Trust’s annual Park Day on Saturday, April 14.

The Civil War Trust created Park Day in 1996 and each year thousands of people volunteer in what the organization calls, “a hands-on preservation event to help Civil War battlefields and historic sites take on maintenance projects large and small”. Approximately 100 sites across the country have signed up to participate this year.

If you’d like to help, contact Volunteer Coordinator Elizabeth (Betsy) Dinger at (804) 732-3531 ext. 208. Volunteers will meet in the parking lot of the Eastern Front Visitor Center at 8:30 a.m. Work begins at 9:00 am and ends about 12:30 pm. In the event of inclement weather, Park Day will be postponed to the following Saturday, April 21.

The Eastern Front Unit of Petersburg National Battlefield, located at 5001 Siege Road in Petersburg, Virginia, is the where Union troops made their first major attacks on the City of Petersburg in mid-June 1864.

For more information about events and activities, call (804) 732-3531 ext. 0.

