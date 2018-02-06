Mosby Court homicide suspect previously warned in letter to judge he was a ‘threat’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Mosby Court homicide suspect arrested on Monday had previously warned in a letter to a judge that he was a threat to society and needed clinical treatment, according to federal court documents obtained by 8News.

Richmond Police say 29-year-old Devrick R. Gail, of Tweeter Branch Lane, was arrested in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Davon R. Daniels, of Richmond.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Coalter Street at around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2. Arriving officers located Daniels suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later died.

Court documents show a letter written by Gail in April of 2014 from a Pennsylvania prison where he was serving time for a firearm conviction.

In the letter, Gail warned he was more of a “detrimental threat to society” at that time than he was several years before.

Gail also wrote he needed treatment for his “mental health crisis” and asked the judge that he be committed to a mental health facility instead of prison.

“I am mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually exhausted,” Gail wrote. “My inability to control anger and aggression keeps me in a continuous conflict with my environment and the people who are closest to my heart.”

“I believe the recidivism rate in America is 66 percent…meaning a close seven out of ten of the individuals who are released from prison will be right back through the ‘revolving door’ that represents mass incarceration in the wealthiest country in the world,” he added. “That is not a statistical category I want to be a part of.”

Richmond Police say additional charges are pending against Gail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

