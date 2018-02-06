Local military mom says someone swiped breast milk from her checked luggage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local mom says someone swiped two weeks worth of breast milk from her checked baggage.

When the mother complained to the airline, employees told her there was nothing they could do.

“When I arrived in Richmond and I opened my cooler, most of the contents were gone,” Kimberly West explained.

The mother of three had filled the cooler with frozen bags of breast milk.

She’s a U.S. Air Force Captain who was returning from a two week deployment to Honolulu. Throughout the trip, West had pumped and stored the milk for her 7-month-old son Ronan.

“It’s devastating,” adds West. “It’s a lot of time that goes into nursing. It’s hard enough being separated from your little one so to put all that work into it and have it be gone. It was just, it was devastating.”

West doesn’t know where the milk went missing. She checked the cooler with United Airlines and didn’t open it til she landed in Richmond.

When the mother of three went to file a claim with the airline, she says employees didn’t take her seriously.

“She was very dismissive and rude to me,” West said. “She asked me what she was supposed to do about lost breast milk and she said that no one would steal it. Why would anyone want to steal it and basically blew me off.”

She doesn’t expect United to pay her for the missing milk, but West feels like she deserves an apology for the way employees dismissed her loss.

8News is still waiting to hear United’s side of the story.

