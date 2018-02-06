Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at Olympics’ close

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’ daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ivanka Trump serves in the White House as an unpaid adviser to her father.

Vice President Mike Pence is leading a delegation to the opening ceremony for the games. He arrived late Tuesday in Japan.

The Winter Olympics are being held Feb. 9-25.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.