Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at Olympics’ close

Ivanka Trump
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, speaks during a panel at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, The White House said Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, that President Donald Trump' daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster,File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump’ daughter, Ivanka, will lead the U.S. delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Ivanka Trump serves in the White House as an unpaid adviser to her father.

Vice President Mike Pence is leading a delegation to the opening ceremony for the games. He arrived late Tuesday in Japan.

The Winter Olympics are being held Feb. 9-25.

