Henrico woman convicted of attacking community college professor with box cutter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Glen Allen woman charged with attacking her community college professor with a box cutter entered an Alford plea in court Tuesday.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to the criminal act but acknowledges that the evidence against them is likely enough to warrant a conviction.

Brittany L. Burfield, 24, was arrested last February after she allegedly cut a male professor with a box cutter in his office at Reynolds Community College in Henrico County. She was apprehended by campus police while attempting to leave the building.

The professor was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and has since recovered.

Burfield was originally charged with one felony count of malicious wounding, but entered an Alford plea Tuesday to a lesser charge of unlawful wounding.

She will be sentenced April 27.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.