Henrico Schools superintendent announces plan to retire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Superintendent for Henrico County Public Schools, Dr. Patrick C. Kinlaw, has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

Kinlaw, who has spent the past 20 years as an administrator in Henrico County, served as the school district’s superintendent for the past four years.

“The last four years have been the highest honor of my career,” Kinlaw said in a release. “I am so humbled by the opportunities I have been afforded in Henrico County.

“I want to thank you for what you do each day to support our precious students and school community,” Kinlaw added. “Please know that I am forever indebted to what you do and the opportunities, wonderful relationships and kindness that you have extended to me over the last 20 years.”

School Board Chair Micky Ogburn said the School Board recently offered Kinlaw a contract extension, but following lengthy and careful consideration Kinlaw decided that after 40 years in public education the time was right to chart the course for the next superintendent.

“The Board’s support is so appreciated. And as tempting as it was given the great and promising work underway, I am ready to move on to the next chapter in my life,” Kinlaw said.

That’s typical Pat,” Ogburn said. “He’s been putting Henrico County first for a long time. It’s his turn now. I just respect him so much for how he’s doing this. There is no one more dedicated to the students, families and employees of Henrico County Public Schools than Pat Kinlaw, the consummate professional.”

Ogburn added, “This gives the School Board maximum flexibility in selecting Pat’s successor. Once the new superintendent is onboard, Pat’s offered to help mentor that person to help continue the positive momentum that we’re seeing in our schools and communities.”

Kinlaw began his career with Henrico County Public Schools in 1997 as the director of staff development. In 2004 he became the assistant superintendent for administrative services. In 2010 he was named deputy superintendent. Over time, he accumulated a variety of additional responsibilities including policy, elementary education, leadership development and special projects.

Prior to joining Henrico Schools, Kinlaw spent 12 years with Wake County Public Schools in North Carolina. He also spent time early in his career at Longwood University and at East Carolina University, his alma mater.

