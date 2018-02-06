“Ghost Eyes Paranormal” visits Magnolia Grange Museum House

If you wonder whether spirits inhabit historical sites, join Ghost Eyes Paranormal Investigations for an evening of spooky fun at Magnolia Grange Museum House on Saturday, April 21.

“An Evening of Paranormal Investigation” is presented by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia in partnership with the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The directors of Ghost Eyes Paranormal will delve into case files of historic haunted locations they’ve investigated, connecting the history of a location with the paranormal activity reported there.

What will be revealed at Magnolia Grange? The federal-style home was built in 1822 and many believe it’s still buzzing with spirit activity from generations past. Many claim to hear voices and unknown sounds there, and to see shadows moving in the home. Perhaps you will have your own encounter with the unknown during the session. Be sure to bring your camera, digital recorder and a flashlight. Please wear soft soled shoes.

Registration is required for the event, which costs $15 per person. Reserve your space now at www.chesterfieldhistory.com Proceeds benefit the Chesterfield Historical Society.

For more information call Megan Kitchen, 804-796-7156

